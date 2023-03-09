TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘NCIS Hawaii’ to transform streets of Chinatown into a ‘foreign country’

Tributes
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular CBS TV show will transform streets in Chinatown next week into a backdrop meant to “resemble a foreign country,” the city said.

“NCIS Hawaii” will be filming on half a block of Pauahi Street between Bethel and Smith streets on Monday from 8:30 a.m. till noon. Some additional areas will also be impacted, including Maunakea and Smith streets as well as Smith Street between Pauahi and Beretania.

On Tuesday, filming will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3;30 p.m. on Merchant Street between Nuuanu Avenue and Bethel Street.

Vehicular traffic into the areas will be limited and in some cases not allowed.

Alternate routes are strongly suggested while TheBus routes will not be affected. There will also be limited pedestrian access.

Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau says due to the extent of set dressing, equipment and personnel involved, closures are needed to ensure everyone’s safety.

