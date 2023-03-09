Suspects sought after burglary at Red Hill business is caught on camera
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects caught on camera, burglarizing a business on Red Hill.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.
HPD released a video of the thieves taking merchandize from an unnamed business on Waiau Place.
Both men got away in a silver Nissan Altima, with the license plate PPS 618.
Anyone with tips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808)955-8300.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.