Suspects sought after burglary at Red Hill business is caught on camera

Anyone with tips is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808)955-8300.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects caught on camera, burglarizing a business on Red Hill.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

HPD released a video of the thieves taking merchandize from an unnamed business on Waiau Place.

Both men got away in a silver Nissan Altima, with the license plate PPS 618.

