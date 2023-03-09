Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA pleads not guilty

FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses community members and local and state law...
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses community members and local and state law enforcement officials in a town hall on antisemitic violence at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. The event is hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles following recent shootings targeting Jewish community members in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who allegedly shot and wounded two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal hate crimes, authorities said.

The shootings Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 brought fear into LA’s Jewish community after officials said the victims were targeted because they wore clothing that identified their faith, including black coats and head coverings. Both survived the violence.

Jaime Tran, 28, is charged with two counts of hate crimes and two counts of using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He entered his not-guilty plea Thursday in federal court. He remains held without bail.

Kate Corrigan, one of Tran’s attorneys, said she expects to receive discovery-hearing evidence within the coming days as she prepares his defense.

“We’ll be looking at the overall scenario in this case and addressing the charges,” she said Thursday.

Tran told law enforcement that he looked online for a “kosher market” and decided to shoot someone nearby, according at an affidavit filed by the FBI. He also admitted to shooting someone the previous day, the affidavit said.

Tran has a “history of antisemitic and threatening conduct,” an FBI affidavit said, citing a review of emails, text messages and unspecified reports.

In 2022, he emailed former classmates using insulting language about Jewish people, and he threatened a Jewish former classmate, repeatedly sending them messages like “Someone is going to kill you, Jew” and “I want you dead, Jew,” according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Ocean Safety revives 76-year-old visitor who went unresponsive at Hanauma Bay
Ocean Safety revives 76-year-old visitor who went unresponsive at Hanauma Bay
Mark Carpenter and Mahealani Richardson reminisce on Kamehameha Schools Song Contest competitions
Mark Carpenter and Mahealani Richardson reminisce about Kamehameha Schools Song Contest
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing