Police make attempted murder arrest in stabbing at Oahu beach park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have made an arrest in a stabbing that happened last week at an Oahu beach park.

Police arrested 45-year-old Spider Robert in Kalihi on Wednesday night. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, police said.

The incident happened on Feb. 28 at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

Officials said a man believed to be in his 20s suffered critical injuries when he was apparently stabbed.

Officers arrested Robert after he was positively identified as the suspect.

