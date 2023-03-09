Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police make attempted murder arrest in stabbing at Oahu beach park

Honolulu police have made an arrest in an attempted murder case from last week. Spider Robert, 45, was taken into custody last night in Kalihi.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have made an arrest in a stabbing that happened last week at an Oahu beach park.

Police arrested 45-year-old Spider Robert in Kalihi on Wednesday night. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, police said.

The incident happened on Feb. 28 at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

Officials said a man believed to be in his 20s suffered critical injuries when he was apparently stabbed.

Officers arrested Robert after he was positively identified as the suspect.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

HNN File
As strong winds die down, power restored to 20,000 customers on Oahu
Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 76-year-old woman who went unresponsive in the waters off...
Ocean Safety revives 76-year-old visitor who went unresponsive at Hanauma Bay
A local Hawaii take on ‘hygee’, the Danish art of being cozy, for this rainy winter
A Hawaii take on ‘hygge’, the Danish art of being cozy
File photo of now atop Mauna Kea.
Snow, ice and wind put astronomy on pause atop Mauna Kea