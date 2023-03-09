Tributes
Playful monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The notoriously dirty Ala Wai Canal has recently been home to a returning monk seal.

Unexpected guests in the waterway, like this seal, may show signs of a cleaner canal.

A Waikiki couple has spotted this playful monk seal twice in less than three weeks.

The couple recognized the seal by an orange tag on its flipper. Most recently, the seal was seen swimming Monday night near the McCully Bridge.

More animals are finding a home in the Ala Wai, according to the Genki Ala Wai project.

The nonprofit says their “Genki Balls,” made of microorganisms, molasses soil, and rice bran, are cleaning up sludge in the water.

Since the last Genki ball drop in November, animals, including turtles, manta rays, fish like aholehole, papio, and a barracuda, have all been spotted.

