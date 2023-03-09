Tributes
Ocean Safety revives 76-year-old visitor who went unresponsive at Hanauma Bay

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 76-year-old woman who went unresponsive in the waters off Hanauma Bay on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Lifeguards spotted the snorkeler in trouble just 10 feet off shore.

They went out and brought her lifeless body back to the beach, officials said.

Lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used a defibrillator, but she began breathing on her own and was able to speak.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials said she was visiting from Arkansas with a relative.

