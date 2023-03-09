No. 1 Rainbow Warriors host stacked Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In its nearly three decade history, the Outrigger Volleyball Invitational is widely considered the premiere event in men’s collegiate volleyball.

This year, the match ups are looking like the NCAA tournament as the top-three teams in the country face off in Manoa.

After a pandemic pause, the Simplifi Arena will be the center pf the volleyball world as the top-ranked Warriors take on No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Penn State and Purdue Fort Wayne in a three day round robin tournament.

“It’s been many years since we’ve had one, two and three in the same tournament and also Purdue Fort Wayne is a good team.” UH setter Jakob Thelle told reporters. “So just getting all that matching up together for three days, I know that all the eyes of all over are looking at us right now, so we’re just excited.”

The excitement can be felt throughout the entire team.

“This promises to be one of the best versions of it.” Head coach Charlie Wade said. “So, yeah, I think this is probably the most anticipated weekend in men’s volleyball this season.”

This tournament will close out UH’s highly competitive second half of their non conference slate, a ramp up they say is needed ahead of Big West play.

“Every week going forward, you know, for the rest of the season are going to be high level playing, some of the best teams in the country.” Coach Wade said. “That starts on Thursday night against Purdue Fort Wayne.”

The ‘Bows first meet the Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday, first serve is set for 7:00 p.m.

