Man who fired at officers during tense, 15-hour standoff sentenced to prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who fired a shotgun at police officers multiple times in a dramatic, 15-hour standoff was sentenced Thursday to 20 years behind bars.

Wayman Kaua, 54, had pleaded guilty to six counts in connection with the Pacific Palisades incident.

The standoff started after he barricaded himself in a home and forced the evacuation of his neighbors.

Police eventually used “less than lethal gas” to force him out.

Kaua previously served 20 years in connection with a separate police standoff in 1998.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm called the latest sentence “good news for all of us.”

“Kaua was a danger to neighbors and the police officers who serve them. They can all rest easier tonight,” he said, in a news release.

