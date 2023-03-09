Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man who fired at officers during tense, 15-hour standoff sentenced to prison

Wayman Kaleo Kaua.
Wayman Kaleo Kaua.(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who fired a shotgun at police officers multiple times in a dramatic, 15-hour standoff was sentenced Thursday to 20 years behind bars.

Wayman Kaua, 54, had pleaded guilty to six counts in connection with the Pacific Palisades incident.

The standoff started after he barricaded himself in a home and forced the evacuation of his neighbors.

Police eventually used “less than lethal gas” to force him out.

Kaua previously served 20 years in connection with a separate police standoff in 1998.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm called the latest sentence “good news for all of us.”

“Kaua was a danger to neighbors and the police officers who serve them. They can all rest easier tonight,” he said, in a news release.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘I thought I was going to die’: Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Amid a boom for solar and wind power, Hawaiian Electric Co. says it wants 500 to 700 MW of its...
Amid green energy boom, HECO seeking more ‘firm’ renewable sources
Playful monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal
Playful Hawaiian monk seal spotted in the Ala Wai Canal
HNN File
As strong winds die down, power restored to 20,000 customers on Oahu
Honolulu police have made an arrest in a stabbing that happened last week at an Oahu beach park.
Police make attempted murder arrest in stabbing at Oahu beach park