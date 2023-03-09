LIST: Statewide outages caused by strong winds, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric crews are hard at work responding to multiple outages across the state after a powerful cold front lashed the state.

The National Weather Service said several reports of gusts above 50 mph have been recorded on Oahu and Hawaii Island. At Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii, there was a 56 mph gust.

Many communities are left to clean up the downed trees and utility poles. Some areas have been without power for almost 20 hours.

Here’s a list of the current outages according to Hawaiian Electric. Restoration time varies by area.

As of 8:50 a.m. Thursday, customers are currently without power in Moanalua, Aina Haina, Kaaawa, Sunset, Makakilo, Ewa, Haleiwa, Hawaii Kai, Kahuku, Kailua, Kaimuki, Kalihi, Kaneohe, Kunia, Makaha, Wahiawa, Waiau, Waimanalo, Waipahu.

11,010 customers without power in the Kaneohe Area.

Thousands of customers are still without power in the Laie area. Hawaiian Electric said the estimated time of restoration is Thursday at noon.

1000 customers still without power in the Kunia area. At last update, Hawaiian Electric said the estimated time of restoration was 6 p.m. Wednesday.

1140 customers were without power in Salt Lake/Aliamanu area but it was restored around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

1970 customers were without power in the Palolo and St. Louis area all day Wednesday. Power was fully restored around 11:35 p.m.

Falling trees brought down power lines and residents are feeling the impacts. There is currently no estimated time of restoration for most of these outages.

2105 customers impacted in the Waimaea Kohala Mountain Road to all of the North Kohala area

394 customers without power in Hualalai area

Customers are without power in the Hale Pokahu area

2105 customers were without power in the Waimea/Kohala area

111 customers without power from Waikii Ranch to the Hale Pohaku area

11,254 customers were without power from Waiakea Uka, Paradise Park, Pahoa to the the Kapoho area. Power was restored just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Hawaiian Electric reported via Twitter that customers in the Kaupakalua Road, Haiku area and Upcountry Olinda area were without power. Crews are still working on repairs and there is no estimated time of restoration.

Customers in Wailuku are also impacted.

To report at outage on Oahu, click here.

To report an outage on Maui, call (808) 871-7777. For those on Molokai and Lanai, call 1-877-871-8461.

To report an outage on Hawaii Island, call (808) 969-6666.

