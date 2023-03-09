Ever heard Hawaiian yodeling? Catch it at this year’s Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year, Kamehameha Schools freshmen will be singing a fun song about Kupa Landing on Hawaii island. And it will include something you may not have heard before: Hawaiian yodeling.

“It’s about how the paniolo would take the cattle to the Kupa Landing. They would put them on the steam ships and they would take the cattle to different harbors,” said Brennen Acgaoili, freshmen director.

There’s also a deeper meaning.

“It’s really a song about how you love your home and that one place that you long to be,” he said.

The song features yodeling with quick high and low notes.

Acgaoili says he wanted to be freshmen song director to show leadership and make a positive impact.

“You see your whole class looking at you paying attention and really trusting you to bring them in,” he said.

Besides being a song director, he’s an athlete and in the band.

Acgaoili says he’s grateful for his kumu (teachers) and coaches during this busy Song Contest season.

“They are so understanding and they give me a chance to be the best director that I can,” he said.

The Song Contest is set for this Friday on K5. Want to watch the livestream? Bookmark it here.

The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. with competition kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

