‘It’s about giving back’: Radio personality Mele Apana gears up for Mother’s Day show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Radio and television personality Mele Apana is gearing up for her 14th annual Mother’s Day show featuring a host of local entertainers.

The show first started back in May of 2006 and has been going strong since.

LISTEN:

“It was my first annual,” she said. “I honored my mom on the island of Kauai, and I did it to honor my mom after she passed away right before Christmas of 2005. I was like, ‘What can I do to honor my mom?’”

That year, Apana played a sold-out show on Kauai, and even had iconic Hawaiian singer Kealii Reichel perform.

She donated her proceeds to the daughter of fellow radio personality Jason “Pipi” Rezentes. His daughter, Ava, was born with spinal muscular atrophy that left her paralyzed.

“And it was at that moment when I saw his wife, Kaui, bathing Ava in the bathtub — I think she was maybe like a year and a half old — and it was aha moment right there when I told myself, ‘Oh my God, if I ever do Mother’s Day again, this is what it’s all about,” Apana said.

In the years since, Apana has donated many of the proceeds from her Mother’s Day show to children who are sick, some of them with cancer.

“It’s about giving back and helping families and helping children,” she said.

“I tell people, it’s not about me. It’s not about the show. The show is an experience, but it’s about the mana and the spirit of love and aloha honoring our moms and just giving back to the community, giving back to children in need.”

This year’s Mother’s Day show is taking place on May 14 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom and will feature a lineup of stars, including Ekolu, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Brother Noland and much more.

Tickets went on sale on March 1, but better grab them quick because they generally sell out fast.

To get tickets, text (808) 292-5522.

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy V chats with Apana about why she continues to put on her Mother’s Day show every year as well as what else she’s been up to, including recording new music.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.