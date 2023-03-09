Tributes
Victim describes harrowing moments after gunman opened fire on family party

Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ewa Beach resident Nazer Pitpit was hosting a small party Tuesday night to introduce his 2-month old baby to family and friends when a neighbor allegedly barged in with a gun.

Police say the suspect shot three people in the melee, leaving them seriously injured.

Pitpit was one of them. He has stitches just under his left eye.

The 29-year-old said the party was on the lanai fronting an Ewa Beach apartment unit.

Triple shooting victim's infant son
Just before the shooting, about 8:30 pm, he said his neighbor set off fireworks.

“I yelled out, ‘Eh, you cannot be popping fireworks out here,” Pitpit said.

Seconds later, he said, his neighbor opened the back gate to his lanai and walked in with two guns.

“I thought I was going to die,” Pitpit said, adding he took cover behind furniture.

He said the gunman missed him with the first shot, but the second shot hit him in the face. His 48-year old father-in-law was shot in the neck and remains in the intensive care unit.

Pitpit’s 22-year old friend was treated and released after being shot in the ribs.

Thankfully, Pitpit’s baby was not hurt in the shooting.

He was in the arms of his mother, who ran for cover when the gunfire started.

Ewa Beach shooting
The neighbor, identified by police as 38-year old Meynard Milan, was arrested on three counts of attempted murder at the scene.

Honolulu police were still guarding Milan’s unit Wednesday as detectives worked to get a warrant.

Milan has not been charged.

Pitpit said he has exchanged words with Milan in previous months, but it never got violent.

“That’s why everybody was shocked,” Pitpit said.

