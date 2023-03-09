A Hawaii take on ‘hygge’, the Danish art of being cozy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hygge (pronounced hyoo·guh) is a word in Danish and Norwegian that describes a mood of coziness with feelings of wellness and contentment.

It’s a concept essential for surviving dark and cold Scandinavian winters and something that leads Denmark to routinely rank high on the World Happiness Report.

Our Hawaii winters may not be as extreme, but it has been very wet and windy winter.

And since Hawaii knows a thing or two about being happy, are we hygge experts without even realizing it?

In The Little Book of Hygge, author Dane Meik Wiking says the concept of hygge boils down to gratitude and savoring the simple pleasures that bring you joy. This concept aligns with how we live every day in Hawaii.

So here’s a list of ways to add more Hawaiian-style hygge to your life, guaranteed to keep you cozy and happy during this rainy Hawaii winter.

Talking story and spending quality time indoors with family and friends. Marie Tourell Søderberg lists “togetherness” as a key aspect of hygge in her book Marie Tourell Søderberg lists “togetherness” as a key aspect of hygge in her book Hygge: The Danish Art of Happiness . Hanging out, or even picking up the phone with the people you love, is a great way to get your hygge on.

Making a cozy hearty meal. Portuguese bean soup, beef stew and rice, or even a homemade loco moco are just a few examples of Hawaiian-style hygge meals you could make to warm up during this weather.

Curling up under a homemade Hawaiian quilt. Quilting has been in Hawaii since the 1800s and is essential to Hawaii home decor. Bust out that Hawaiian quilt your mom, grandma, auntie, or cousin made you for the extra cold Hawaii nights — it’ll feel like a big hug.

Removing stressors . When Kimo Kahoano said, “it’s Aloha Friday, no work till Monday,” he was embracing a fundamental part of “hygge,” leaving work at the door, another thing many have mastered in Hawaii.

Wearing socks with slippers. Is there anything cozier than socks with rubber slippers? If you’re a sock and slipper combo fan, check out tabi socks; it’ll be a game changer.

Bringing plants indoors. Houseplants are an easy way to create a cozy/hygge atmosphere. Plants add a touch of life and color to any room and can also help purify the air and reduce stress levels.

Indulging in baked goods . One aspect of hygge is indulging in baked goods guilt-free — who knew the Danes love baked goods? You can bake your own bread, or you could pick up a dozen Leonard’s malasadas or Liliha Bakery cream puffs before you shelter from the rain — either way, you deserve it!

Filling your room with great scents. Whether it’s a candle, incense, or the smell of all the delicious food we discussed, filling your home with delicious scents is always a hygge win.

Unplugging from your phone. Relax, work on an art project, a puzzle, or practice Ukulele. Listen to the sound of rain, and remind yourself that . Relax, work on an art project, a puzzle, or practice Ukulele. Listen to the sound of rain, and remind yourself that we can’t have rainbows without rain

