Hawaii man indicted for traveling to Oregon to sexually abuse 2 children

PORTLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man was charged with sexually abusing two children and sharing video recordings of the abuse with others online by a federal grand jury in Portland.

Officials say Benjamin Victor Houghton, 27, of Captain Cook, Hawaii, has been charged with three counts of using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, Houghton is accused of sexually abusing two children under 12 on three separate occasions, video recording the abuse and sharing videos of the abuse online.

On two of the three occasions, Houghton is also alleged to have knowingly crossed state lines into Oregon to abuse the children, according to the indictment.

On Feb. 24, Houghton was arrested in the District of Hawaii and made his first appearance in federal court in Honolulu. He was ordered detained pending transfer to the District of Oregon, said officials.

Using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. Aggravated sexual abuse is punishable by up to life in federal prison with a 30-year mandatory minimum sentence.

