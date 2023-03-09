Experts: Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano signal unrest, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A remote Alaska volcano is signaling a reawakening after a swarm of earthquakes were detected below the summit — but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

That’s according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii and the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska.

Tsunami experts told Hawaii News Now that they are monitoring the volcano just like any other event and there is no heightened alert status at this time.

The “Tanaga” volcano is located in the Aleutian Islands and it’s been dormant for nearly over a century.

On Tuesday, the Alaska Volcano Observatory recently raised the alert level to “advisory” following the quakes.

Although the Aleutian Islands is located far north of Hawaii, it’s in an area that has sent a tsunami our way before.

The most destructive tsunami in Hawaii’s history came from an earthquake in the Aleutians, back in 1946.

The first waves hit Hawaii Island. People were headed to work and to school with no idea of what was to come.

159 people were killed by the tsunami as waves topped 50 feet. Business and homes were left devastated.

It was a 8.6-magnitude earthquake off the Aleutian Islands that triggered the 1946 tsunami. Alaska and California were also hit with tsunami waves.

