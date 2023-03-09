Tributes
Episode 152: The muthas talk to the mutha of all muthas!

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re talking to the mutha of all muthas!

Joy Kimura has been named Mother of the Year and will represent Hawaii at the American Mother’s National Convention this April in Omaha, Nebraska!

The single mother shares how she managed to raise two children who went on to become a valedictorian and rising star athlete and offers refreshing tips, wisdom and insight on the best ways to solve parenthood dilemmas.

