Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Driver stranded on snow-covered road in forest uses drone to signal for help

Authorities say a stranded motorist in Oregon attached a phone to a drone to get a signal to...
Authorities say a stranded motorist in Oregon attached a phone to a drone to get a signal to call for help.(File image | Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a driver used his drone to help alert them to his location after getting stuck on a remote road in the snow.

According to Lane County Search and Rescue, the man was stranded in the Willamette National Forest and realized he didn’t have cell service. He also knew his family was out of town, so he decided to use his drone to get help.

The stranded driver attached his cellphone to the drone, typed out a message with his location, and launched it in the air to get a working signal.

Authorities said the drone’s elevation allowed the man’s phone to connect to a cell tower and send the message to his friend.

Rescuers were then able to deploy a team to his location and get him to safety.

Rescue crews said they also found another driver who was stranded nearby in the snow for multiple days.

The search and rescue team said it was happy with the outcome of this service call, but reminded everyone to travel with caution during the winter months.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Cold front sweeps over state, bringing threat of damaging gusts to 50 mph
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured
Ishihara Market on Kauai's West Side was known for their ono food including their poke and meat...
After nearly 90 years, Kauai’s Ishihara Market closing for good
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
Freshmen song director Brennan Agcaoili says his class is strong.
Ever heard Hawaiian yodeling? Catch it at this year’s Song Contest
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
‘Shocked’ victim describes harrowing moments after gunman opened fire on family party, injuring 3
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan