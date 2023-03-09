Tributes
Disney parks fans rejoice! Dole Whip will soon be available in grocery stores

This is not a drill!
Finally, you won’t need to buy a plane ticket or a park ticket to enjoy one of Disney’s most iconic treats.(Dole's Pineapple Soft Serve Mix / Kyle Chinen)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:13 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - No longer will you need to drive to the Dole Plantation in Haleiwa or book a flight to one of the Disney parks to get your hands on Dole Whip.

Dole announced on Friday that Dole Whip, the tropical frozen and dairy-free dessert, will soon be offered nationwide in a freezer aisle near you.

The new offering will be in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

While they haven’t announced exactly when you’ll be able to pick up a package of Dole Whip for yourself, the company did say that they will be bringing 11 new launches to the market this year.

Some of the new items include “healthier” snacking options like the Dole Good Crunch, a dehydrated snack consisting of crunchy pineapple and banana bites, beverages like a 40-calorie Light Pineapple Juice Drink, probiotic sodas, and a gut-boosting fruit juice drink called Dole Digestive Bliss made with 50% fruit juice and boosted with plant-based macronutrients.

