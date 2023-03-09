Cold Front Leftovers: Windy Conditions and HUGE Surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds: HIGH WIND WARNING is still in effect for the summits and upper slopes of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, thru Sunday evening; Wind Advisory for Haleakala thru this evening. Strong post-frontal westerlies will gradually weaken overnight, becoming moderate and northwesterly by this afternoon. Tonight there will be light wind conditions that will stay with us thru the weekend.

Hawaii Island may still have some rainfall this morning as some of the moisture gets trapped on the slopes; rest of the state will get passing showers. Cooler temperatures will prevail. Will still be windy on Hawaii Island in the summit areas into the weekend. Maui will be dowgraded to advisory levels, but will remain windy thru tonight into Friday. Another found of Kona winds due late Sunday into early next week.

Further Forward: Watching another front that may move thru the islands, middle of next week..

Surf: HIGH SURF WARNING is in effect for most North and West shorelines; due to the source low being close to the Hawaiian Island, there is quite a mix of periods of very rough and messy conditions. Due to the lingering swell, the High Surf Warning has been extended through tonight. The combination of the northwest swell and westerly wind waves will lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion today, as well. This swell will gradually subside late tonight into Friday as the parent low moves away to the northeast. A moderate, medium-period NNW (330-340) swell will move through beginning late Friday, keeping surf elevated, but below advisory level into the weekend.

