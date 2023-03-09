Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cold Front Leftovers: Windy Conditions and HUGE Surf

Lighter Winds today thru Sunday means drier and cooler weather thru the weekend.
High Surf Warning for the North and West shores with up to 40 ft surf today; windy conditions...
High Surf Warning for the North and West shores with up to 40 ft surf today; windy conditions for Maui County and Hawaii Island as the cold front continues to move to the east; conditions improves today thru Sunday with drier, more stable and cool weather.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds: HIGH WIND WARNING is still in effect for the summits and upper slopes of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, thru Sunday evening; Wind Advisory for Haleakala thru this evening. Strong post-frontal westerlies will gradually weaken overnight, becoming moderate and northwesterly by this afternoon. Tonight there will be light wind conditions that will stay with us thru the weekend.

Hawaii Island may still have some rainfall this morning as some of the moisture gets trapped on the slopes; rest of the state will get passing showers. Cooler temperatures will prevail. Will still be windy on Hawaii Island in the summit areas into the weekend. Maui will be dowgraded to advisory levels, but will remain windy thru tonight into Friday. Another found of Kona winds due late Sunday into early next week.

Further Forward: Watching another front that may move thru the islands, middle of next week..

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar

Surf: HIGH SURF WARNING is in effect for most North and West shorelines; due to the source low being close to the Hawaiian Island, there is quite a mix of periods of very rough and messy conditions. Due to the lingering swell, the High Surf Warning has been extended through tonight. The combination of the northwest swell and westerly wind waves will lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion today, as well. This swell will gradually subside late tonight into Friday as the parent low moves away to the northeast. A moderate, medium-period NNW (330-340) swell will move through beginning late Friday, keeping surf elevated, but below advisory level into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know
Nazer Pitpit was shot in the face Tuesday night
Victim describes harrowing moments after gunman opened fire on family party
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Winds will slow down and big waves will come our way
Tracking massive waves
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Windy today with decreasing showers and clouds on Kauai and Oahu. Mostly cloudy with numerous...
Potentially dangerous waves and windy conditions for Hawaii today thru tomorrow
First Alert Weather Day with strong w/sw winds and dangerous surf
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Windward neighborhoods will see very gusty winds plus massive waves