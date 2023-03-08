Tributes
Three men in serious condition following apparent gunshot wounds

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Road.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Road.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three men are in serious condition after an apparent shooting in the Ewa Beach area Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North Road.

Honolulu EMS said they administered advanced life support to three patients who suffered multiple apparent gun shot wounds.

EMS said the victims of the incident were three men, ages 56, 29, and 22 — all left in serious condition.

