This Kalani baseball great is set to get his jersey retired at the University of Nebraska

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special honor for a former Kalani Baseball player, Shane Komine dominated on the mound for the University of Nebraska becoming one of the top pitchers in college baseball and later this month, his number 28 jersey will officially be retired.

Shane Komine made waves during his time with the Cornhuskers.

The right hander ended his collegiate career holding five of the nine program pitching records, most notably wins with 31 and strikeouts with a staggering 510.

Komine is undoubtedly one of the Nebraska greats, but at the time accolades were the least of his concerns.

“Looking back on it now, you know, that four years flew by, but it’s something that I always remember.” Komine told Hawaii News Now. “I know that playing at that point was more about in the moment than anything in the future.”

He was drafted in the 2002 MLB draft and played two years for the Oakland Athletics, last year he was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame and now with his jersey retirement looming, the emotions are indescribable.

“I’m sure it’ll probably take a little bit of time to really sink in, but it’s just really at that moment to take everything in and to show my appreciation for the coaches, the staff, the fans, especially out there in Nebraska.”

With his playing days in the rear view mirror, Komine now lives on Maui with his wife Jodi and twin sons Kingston and Benjamin.

“I’m just really thankful that the kids are at the age where they understand now because they didn’t understand.” Shane’s wife Jodi said. “We never talked about it when they were little, but now they kind of get it and that’s the coolest part for me as a mom to watch my kids look at their dad in a different way.”

“It’s kind of cool that I realized that he came from that background.” Shane’s son Benjamin said. “Like, he started from being in Hawaii.”

However, Komine doesn’t just want to be a role model for his sons, but all local players in the islands, saying that even though you leave Hawaii, you can still feel the aloha wherever you go.

“Blessed and thankful for just the local community’s support and just want to say a big mahalo to everyone out there.”

Komine, along with former Huskers Darin Estrad and Alex Gordon are the first three players to get their jerseys retired at Nebraska.

The retirement ceremony is set for March 24th during the Huskers game against Illinois.

