Suspect sought in Hawaii Island shooting that left woman injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning that left a woman injured.

Police identified the suspect as Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman reported being shot during a domestic dispute at an Ocean View home. The 42-year-old woman went to a nearby fire station to seek medical attention.

She was subsequently taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Police said Kahihikolo is wanted to attempted murder and outstanding bench warrants.

He’s described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 215 pounds. He has a distinctive tattoo on his cheek that reads “greed.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

