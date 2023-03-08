Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect sought in Hawaii Island shooting that left woman injured

Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo.
Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo.(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning that left a woman injured.

Police identified the suspect as Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman reported being shot during a domestic dispute at an Ocean View home. The 42-year-old woman went to a nearby fire station to seek medical attention.

She was subsequently taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Police said Kahihikolo is wanted to attempted murder and outstanding bench warrants.

He’s described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 215 pounds. He has a distinctive tattoo on his cheek that reads “greed.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The state Department of Land and Natural resourced said it received numerous calls reporting a...
Man cited for harassing whale, dolphins says he won’t stop

Latest News

Ishihara Market on Kauai's West Side was known for their ono food including their poke and meat...
After nearly 90 years, Kauai’s Ishihara Market closing for good
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
Midday Newscast: 1 person detained in deadly abduction, Mexico's president says
Midday Newscast: 1 person detained in deadly abduction, Mexico's president says
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage