Potentially dangerous waves and windy conditions for Hawaii today thru tomorrow

Drier and cooler conditions Thursday evening through the weekend. Warmer weather returns early next week.
Windy today with decreasing showers and clouds on Kauai and Oahu. Mostly cloudy with numerous...
Windy today with decreasing showers and clouds on Kauai and Oahu. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers through the day on maui county. Hawaii Island: Locally windy, Mostly cloudy with numerous showers leeward and mostly sunny windward. The unusual wind direction and saturated soils will increase the potential for impacts like falling trees or landslides.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:49 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecast: Windy today with decreasing showers and clouds on Kauai and Oahu. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers through the day on maui county. Hawaii Island: Locally windy, Mostly cloudy with numerous showers leeward and mostly sunny windward. The unusual wind direction and saturated soils will increase the potential for impacts like falling trees or landslides. On the summits of the Big Island, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 PM Sunday. On Haleakala summit, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 AM Thursday. The winds will shift and diminish starting this evening on Kauai, overnight on O’ahu

Very large, rough, and hazardous seas Wednesday and Thursday with a very large northwest swell. The front and the winds are generating the already existing swell energy and the rough conditions could lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, mainly Wednesday evening through Thursday morning along exposed north and west facing shores.

Sunrise News Roundup (March 8, 2023)
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
