This year’s Kamehameha Schools Song Contest celebrates songs of the Hawaiian cowboy

The theme of this year’s event is “Na Mele Paniolo,” or songs of the Hawaiian cowboy.

During the early 1800s, paniolo learned how to work cattle from Mexican cowboys and created their own culture and music. The Hawaiian word paniolo comes from the Spanish word, español.

“When you look at the history of the paniolo, it’s about time that we hoohanohano, that we glorify their name in what they did,” said Melelani Pang, Song Contest co-host and kumu olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian language teacher).

At a recent rehearsal, Kamehameha Schools seniors worked to tell these stories while finetuning their diction and musical blend.

Five judges will determine the final score. There’s one overall judge, two music judge, and two for olelo Hawaii (Hawaiian language).

“The judging is so quick. It happens in the duration of three and half minutes, that four and half minute song, so it is fast, furious and pretty wild,” said Kalua Leong, Kamehameha music teacher.

“The blending of both the music and also the olelo is flawless and wonderful. It’s gorgeous,” said Pang.

Pang is a Kamehameha graduate and is excited about being a co-host for the first time.

“Little bit nervous,” he said, with chuckle.

He’s proud that Native Hawaiian students will bring their culture and language to Hawaii and the world on Song Contest night.

The 103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest is this Friday on K5 and on HNN’s website.

The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. followed by the competition at 7:30 p.m.

