How we can help keiki build healthy relationships

Sponsored by Servco
By HI Now Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Building and maintaining healthy relationships is an important part of looking after our mental health. Tracie Ann Tjapkes from Growing People shares with us why communication and trusted relationships is important in building confidence in keiki and how adults can help with building healthy relationships.

For more information, visit www.hawaiinewsnow.com/mylife.

