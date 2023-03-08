Healthier Hawaii: Hawaii Pacific Health’s Women Fun Run

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific Health’s women 10k and 5k Fun Run is back in person for the first time since 2019.

It’s Hawaii’s only all female sanctioned race.

Dr. Jae You, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician with Hawaii Pacific Health, talks about the upcoming race.

He also shares common running injuries and how to decrease those risks while preparing for race day.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

