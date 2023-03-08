Tributes
Hawaii reports 7 COVID deaths, over 500 new cases in past week


FILE: A person holds swabs and a container used in COVID-19 testing. With an urgent funding request stuck in Congress, the Health Resources and Services Administration says it can no longer cover medical bills for COVID tests and treatments for uninsured people(Cropped Pedro França / Senate Agency / CC BY 2.0)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 7 additional coronavirus deaths and over 510 new cases in the past week.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 380,608.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,841.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

