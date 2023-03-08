Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Governor says new Aloha Stadium should be privatized to boost revenues, cut costs

Aloha Stadium
Aloha Stadium
By Daryl Huff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has decided that the new Aloha Stadium should be privatized in hopes that a private management company affiliated with the developer can increase revenue and reduce costs.

The idea is to start off with a modest, 25,000-seat stadium with some bleacher seating and no roof.

From there, the developer and operator who runs it should be able to make enough money through events other than UH football to add features ― like covered seating and other amenities.\

Previous Coverage: Redevelopment of Aloha Stadium shifts (again) as Green rejects original plan

State Sen. Glenn Wakai joined the governor Tuesday to make the announcement as a sign of cooperation.

Wakai and Gov. Josh Green also said money from development around the stadium can be used as a financial safety cushion in case their financial hopes don’t work out.

What this new plan does to the timeline isn’t clear.

It depends on whether lawyers let them use the developers they’ve already qualified or go back to square one. Their goal is still to be ready for the start of the 2027 UH football season.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The state Department of Land and Natural resourced said it received numerous calls reporting a...
Man cited for harassing whale, dolphins says he won’t stop

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: A stronger cold front arrives
Governor meeting with lawmakers to discuss plan for new Aloha Stadium
Governor proposes privatizing the rebuilding of a new Aloha Stadium
lawyers said the ruling does apply to other police officers accused of misconduct.
High Court: Former HPD Chief Kealoha was not entitled to city legal representation
As our Jamey Tucker discovered, a tool to limit screen time doesn't always work.
What The Tech: Parents can block certain apps and websites but it isn't going to stop them.