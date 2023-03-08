Governor says new Aloha Stadium should be privatized to boost revenues, cut costs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has decided that the new Aloha Stadium should be privatized in hopes that a private management company affiliated with the developer can increase revenue and reduce costs.

The idea is to start off with a modest, 25,000-seat stadium with some bleacher seating and no roof.

From there, the developer and operator who runs it should be able to make enough money through events other than UH football to add features ― like covered seating and other amenities.\

Previous Coverage: Redevelopment of Aloha Stadium shifts (again) as Green rejects original plan

State Sen. Glenn Wakai joined the governor Tuesday to make the announcement as a sign of cooperation.

Wakai and Gov. Josh Green also said money from development around the stadium can be used as a financial safety cushion in case their financial hopes don’t work out.

What this new plan does to the timeline isn’t clear.

It depends on whether lawyers let them use the developers they’ve already qualified or go back to square one. Their goal is still to be ready for the start of the 2027 UH football season.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.