France visitor in serious condition after kayak tips over off Mokulua Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old woman from France was seriously injured after nearly drowning off Mokulua Islands Tuesday evening, Honolulu Ocean Safety said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. off the backside of the Mokulua Islands.

Officials said the woman was attempting to kayak back to shore from the island in high winds when her kayak tipped over. She was not wearing a life-jacket.

A surfer tried to save the woman but he also ended up needing to be rescued.

Emergency Medical Services said the woman suffered from extreme exhaustion, multiple lacerations and swallowed water.

Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported her to an emergency room in serious condition.

The 26-year old man, also suffered suffered multiple lacerations but he declined transport to a hospital.

Ocean Safety asking the public to remain vigilant and to check weather conditions before going out into the ocean. Also always carry a cellphone and never hesitate to call 911 if you see someone in trouble in the water.

