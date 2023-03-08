Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Potentially dangerous waves, windy conditions for Hawaii through tomorrow

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wild winds are back but now the strongest of the winds will clock in over windward neighborhoods.

Wednesday marks a First Alert Weather Day until about 9 p.m. for all Windward areas due to potentially damaging winds.

Strong wind with decreasing showers and clouds is forecasted on Kauai and Oahu. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers through the day on Maui County.

On Hawaii Island, weather models show locally windy, mostly cloudy with numerous showers leeward and mostly sunny windward.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know

The unusual wind direction and saturated soils will increase the potential for impacts like falling trees or landslides.

On the summits of the Big Island, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday. On Haleakala summit, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The winds will shift and diminish starting this evening on Kauai, overnight on Oahu.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Very large, rough, and hazardous seas Wednesday and Thursday with a very large northwest swell.

The front and the winds are generating the already existing swell energy and the rough conditions could lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, mainly Wednesday evening through Thursday morning along exposed north and west facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The FBI arrested a Belgian family in Waikiki over the weekend for an investment fraud scheme...
FBI arrests Belgian family for investment fraud scheme targeting Hawaii residents
Ishihara Market on Kauai's West Side was known for their ono food including their poke and meat...
After nearly 90 years, Kauai’s Ishihara Market closing for good

Latest News

HNN File
Cold front sweeps over state, bringing threat of damaging gusts to 50 mph
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: A stronger cold front arrives
Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state
Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state
Rainy roads
First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected to bring gusty winds, scattered showers