First Alert Forecast: Potentially dangerous waves, windy conditions for Hawaii through tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wild winds are back but now the strongest of the winds will clock in over windward neighborhoods.

Wednesday marks a First Alert Weather Day until about 9 p.m. for all Windward areas due to potentially damaging winds.

Strong wind with decreasing showers and clouds is forecasted on Kauai and Oahu. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers through the day on Maui County.

On Hawaii Island, weather models show locally windy, mostly cloudy with numerous showers leeward and mostly sunny windward.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you need to know

The unusual wind direction and saturated soils will increase the potential for impacts like falling trees or landslides.

On the summits of the Big Island, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday. On Haleakala summit, a High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The winds will shift and diminish starting this evening on Kauai, overnight on Oahu.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Very large, rough, and hazardous seas Wednesday and Thursday with a very large northwest swell.

The front and the winds are generating the already existing swell energy and the rough conditions could lead to overwash of some coastal infrastructure and beach erosion, mainly Wednesday evening through Thursday morning along exposed north and west facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.