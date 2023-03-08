First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day issued for all islands Tuesday into Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We are tracking several first alerts this week, and after careful consideration, a First Alert Weather Day will be issued for all islands from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

The weather will impact all windward neighborhoods as a powerful cold front brings gusty west winds exceeding 50 mph, and monster waves will arrive on north and west shores on Wednesday.

Our alert is issued until about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s what we know:

Downed trees are a concern, along with power outages and perhaps isolated downed power lines.

Sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts reaching 50 mph over windward neighborhoods.

The summits will be seeing the strongest winds. On Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, sustained winds could reach 70 to 90 mph with higher gusts above 100 mph.

Rain from tonight into the morning for Kauai and Oahu, and then Wednesday afternoon into the evening for Maui County and Hawaii Island. It will not be a big rainmaker, but the winds and already saturated grounds remain a concern.

Our island waves will exceed High Surf Warning thresholds, with surf exceeding 25 feet on north-facing shores. The combination of large wind waves from strong west winds will produce very rough and hazardous conditions into Thursday.

