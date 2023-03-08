First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day issued for all islands Tuesday into Wednesday
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:23 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We are tracking several first alerts this week, and after careful consideration, a First Alert Weather Day will be issued for all islands from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
The weather will impact all windward neighborhoods as a powerful cold front brings gusty west winds exceeding 50 mph, and monster waves will arrive on north and west shores on Wednesday.
Our alert is issued until about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Here’s what we know:
- Downed trees are a concern, along with power outages and perhaps isolated downed power lines.
- Sustained winds at 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts reaching 50 mph over windward neighborhoods.
- The summits will be seeing the strongest winds. On Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, sustained winds could reach 70 to 90 mph with higher gusts above 100 mph.
- Rain from tonight into the morning for Kauai and Oahu, and then Wednesday afternoon into the evening for Maui County and Hawaii Island. It will not be a big rainmaker, but the winds and already saturated grounds remain a concern.
- Our island waves will exceed High Surf Warning thresholds, with surf exceeding 25 feet on north-facing shores. The combination of large wind waves from strong west winds will produce very rough and hazardous conditions into Thursday.
