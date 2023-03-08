Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

EMS: Paraglider in serious condition after falling about 20 feet following takeoff

Officials said the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on the North Shore side of the...
Officials said the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on the North Shore side of the Kaena Point trail.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a paraglider was seriously injured after falling about 20 feet after he took off near Kaena Point.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday around the North Shore side of the Kaena Point trail.

EMS said the 29-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was unable to exit the trail on his own.

The Honolulu Fire Department located the man and airlifted him to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to EMS.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The state Department of Land and Natural resourced said it received numerous calls reporting a...
Man cited for harassing whale, dolphins says he won’t stop

Latest News

Governor meeting with lawmakers to discuss plan for new Aloha Stadium
Governor proposes privatizing the rebuilding of a new Aloha Stadium
Forget postcards. After all these years, you can still ‘post-a-nut’ on Molokai
Forget postcards. After all these years, you can still ‘post-a-nut’ on Molokai
Of the five post offices on Molokai, it’s safe to say Hoolehua Post Office stands out from the...
Forget postcards. After all these years, you can still ‘post-a-nut’ on Molokai
Kamehameha seniors rehearsal for Song Contest.
This year’s Kamehameha Schools Song Contest celebrates songs of the Hawaiian cowboy