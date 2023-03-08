EMS: Paraglider in serious condition after falling about 20 feet following takeoff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a paraglider was seriously injured after falling about 20 feet after he took off near Kaena Point.

Officials said the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday around the North Shore side of the Kaena Point trail.

EMS said the 29-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was unable to exit the trail on his own.

The Honolulu Fire Department located the man and airlifted him to a nearby landing zone where medical care was transferred to EMS.

This story may be updated.

