Damaging winds from powerful cold front battering state

We are tracking a powerful cold front for Wednesday
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is bracing for a second and even more powerful cold front Wednesday as it sweeps the islands.

HNN has marked Wednesday as First Alert Weather Day, which means residents should take extra precautions for the severe weather.

Here are the latest impacts of the weather:

  • Multiple crashes on the H-1 Freeway townbound between Kunia and Waikele are slowing the morning commute.
  • Hawaiian Electric is responding to multiple power outages impacting 2,500 customers in Kunia, Mililani, Wahiawa and Whitmore Village.
  • Three Hawaii Island schools ― Kohala Elementary, Kohala Middle and Kohala High School ― are closed Wednesday due to high winds knocking out power to the campuses, the Department of Education reported. No estimated time when power will be restored.
  • Also on Hawaii Island, Hawaiian Electric reported over 2,100 customers are without power in the Waimea and Kohala area. Crews are responding.
  • On Maui, downed power lines had closed down Walaka Street and Hua Place. At last check, Walaka Street has been reopened.

READ MORE: First Alert Weather Day issued statewide as cold front moves over state

A statewide wind advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say the strong winds will be coming from the southwest to west — opposite from the normal trade winds, which come from the east-northeast.

The strongest winds will happen along mountain ridges and downslope of terrain, meaning that areas like Windward Oahu could have much higher sustained wind speeds and gusts.

More trees also could fall because of the winds coming from the opposite direction from normal, combined with recent above-normal rainfall.

