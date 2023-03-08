Coast Guard: Sailboat ran aground off Lahaina Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Coast Guard reported that a sailboat has run aground in Lahaina Harbor Tuesday night.

Officials said it received the call around 9:40 p.m.

We’re told the vessel’s mooring ball appears to have come loose and no one was aboard the boat.

The Coast Guard said it plans to respond at first light Wednesday, if weather permits.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources as well as other state agencies have been notified.

This story will be updated.

