Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Coast Guard: Sailboat ran aground off Lahaina Harbor

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Coast Guard reported that a sailboat has run aground in Lahaina Harbor Tuesday night.

Officials said it received the call around 9:40 p.m.

We’re told the vessel’s mooring ball appears to have come loose and no one was aboard the boat.

The Coast Guard said it plans to respond at first light Wednesday, if weather permits.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources as well as other state agencies have been notified.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The FBI arrested a Belgian family in Waikiki over the weekend for an investment fraud scheme...
FBI arrests Belgian family for investment fraud scheme targeting Hawaii residents
Ishihara Market on Kauai's West Side was known for their ono food including their poke and meat...
After nearly 90 years, Kauai’s Ishihara Market closing for good

Latest News

HNN File
Cold front sweeps over state, bringing threat of damaging gusts to 50 mph
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Potentially dangerous waves, windy conditions for Hawaii through tomorrow
Sunrise News Roundup (March 8, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 8, 2023)
Ewa Beach shooting
HPD investigating after Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured