Cleanup efforts underway after 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled atop Haleakala
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a month since 700 gallons of fuel spilled at a military facility atop Haleakala, efforts are now underway to clean up the area.
Military leaders confirmed that crews started digging up the contaminated soil on March 2.
The leak happened on Jan. 29 at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex. The military said it was caused by a mechanical issue in which a diesel fuel pump for a backup generator at the site failed to shut off.
Officials said soil samples will be tested to see if crews dug deep enough to capture all of the diesel fuel. The soil will then be cleaned and returned to the ground.
