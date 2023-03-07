Tributes
Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

