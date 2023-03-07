Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong cold front is approaching the state and will sweep from west to east down the island chain, bringing gusty conditions and downright chilly temps.

Forecasters said scattered and intermittently heavy showers are also possible.

A wind advisory for all islands will take effect Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday morning.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.

A high wind warning has also been issued for Hawaii Island summits.

The National Weather Service said blustery conditions should be expected starting Tuesday night.

As winds ease, the temperatures will drop to the low 60s. Warmer weather will return early next week.

