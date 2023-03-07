Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state

A wind advisory is in effect.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong cold front is approaching the state and will sweep from west to east down the island chain, bringing gusty conditions and downright chilly temps.

Forecasters said scattered and intermittently heavy showers are also possible.

A wind advisory for all islands will take effect Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday morning.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A high wind warning has also been issued for Hawaii Island summits.

The National Weather Service said blustery conditions should be expected starting Tuesday night.

As winds ease, the temperatures will drop to the low 60s. Warmer weather will return early next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HNN File
Got a new driver’s license in February? There could be a small error on it, HDOT says

Latest News

Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state
Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state
Rainy roads
First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected to bring gusty winds, scattered showers
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Winds finally back down and a nice weekend is in store for us
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers today, gusty winds with more rain due on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers today, gusty winds and more due on Wednesday