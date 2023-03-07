Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State’s highest court says city taxpayers shouldn’t have paid for Louis Kealoha’s legal defense

Louis Kealoha
Louis Kealoha
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission was wrong when it decided taxpayers should foot the bill for disgraced ex-HPD Chief Louis Kealoha’s legal defense in one of Hawaii’s biggest corruption trials.

That’s according to the state Supreme Court in a recent ruling.

The commission’s decision to approve a publicly-funded defense for Kealoha was controversial from the start.

In 2019, the commission ruled Kealoha was entitled to taxpayer-funded legal defense because some of his criminal actions were done in performance of his duties as a police officer. The city, however, disagreed with the thinking and appealed the decision. And the matter went all the way to the state’s highest court.

In their ruling, the justices said Kealoha’s crimes weren’t performed as part of his duties.

“Kealoha’s duties did not include overseeing a criminal conspiracy to hide his and his wife’s misappropriation of funds belonging to others,” the justices wrote, in the decision.

“His duties did not include conspiring to frame his wife’s uncle for a crime he did not commit.”

Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, were convicted in the far-reaching public corruption scandal along with two ex-Honolulu police officers. They are all now serving time in federal prison.

Given the ruling, the city is expected to pursue another lawsuit to recoup the legal defense funds.

Experts say the decision could also impact other criminal cases involving current or former police officers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The state Department of Land and Natural resourced said it received numerous calls reporting a...
Man cited for harassing whale, dolphins says he won’t stop

Latest News

Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
Thieves using hacked social media profiles to reach out to friends
Thieves using hacked social media profiles to reach out to friends
Soil clean-up begins at Haleakala following fuel spill
Soil clean-up begins at Haleakala following fuel spill