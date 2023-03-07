A push to charge for rescues on hikers blatantly ignoring rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill to charge people for search and rescue is making its way through the legislature.

The bill would charge an individual who ignores warning signs, leave a trail to get to a prohibited area, or go on an illegal hike.

The head of the firefighters’ union says it’s time to buck tradition and consider charging people for air rescues like this one Monday afternoon at the Haiku Stairs, which is off-limits, which means the hiker was trespassing.

“Somethings gotta change, you know, if people aren’t gonna learn, then we gotta try and do something else,” said Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it costs about $2,500 per hour to fly its chopper, and the typical airlift takes two hours.

But those rescues add up.

HFD said it’s conducted 40 rescues at Koko Head over the past two years, that’s $100,000.

Despite the union’s openness to start charging people, the fire department opposes a bill to allow agencies to seek reimbursement, as does the Honolulu Police Department.

“But for me, I would have to calculate overtime costs, helicopter costs, gas, maintenance,” said HPD Captain, Shellie Paiva. “It’s just a bunch of things that we’re not only able to calculate, but we would also be unable to accept payment for.”

Oahu Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization, is also against the bill.

The president of OSAR, Ethan Pearson-Pomerantz, said it could backfire.

“It can cause them maybe not to call for help when they really need it initially, which can lead to much worse outcomes as things deteriorate,” said Pearson-Pomerantz. “And that’s bad for them and also can be hazardous for the rescuers.”

“My response to that is that goes against everything that is common sense,” said State Sen. Glenn Wakai, chair of the public safety committee. “If you are in dire need, if you’re having a heart attack, or if you have a broken leg and you just cannot get back on the trail, I don’t think anyone is going to second guess, well, you know, do I need to make that call or not, people are going to make the call.”

Wakai said Hawaii should join six other states to try to recoup search and rescue costs.

The firefighters’ union says it’s time to stop giving those people a free pass.

“Our firefighters will find a way, no matter how dangerous it is to try and help,” said Lee. “And like I said, that is the fear, but at the same time, you know, somehow we have to modify this behavior of people disregarding the law.”

