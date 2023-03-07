Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage

Hawaii school
Hawaii school(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the state Department of Education is highlighting the ongoing difficulties of addressing Hawaii’s teacher shortage.

In the 2021-22, the report said, 920 teachers resigned while another 310 retired.

That comes out to 1,230 teachers leaving the public school system.

During that same school year, the DOE hired 1,228 teachers.

About half of the teachers who resigned said they were leaving Hawaii.

In all, the DOE has about 22,000 teachers and 168,0000 students across its 258 public schools.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Portion of Vineyard Boulevard Closed in both directions due to fallen tree.
Botanical garden tree falls onto road, bringing down light pole and trapping vehicles
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail

Latest News

Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
The state Department of Land and Natural resourced said it received numerous calls reporting a...
Man cited for harassing whale, dolphins says he won’t stop
Rainy roads
First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected to bring gusty winds, scattered showers
The head of the fire fighters union says it's time to buck tradition and consider charging...
After another rescue on an illegal hike, some call for rule-breakers to pay up