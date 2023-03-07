New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the state Department of Education is highlighting the ongoing difficulties of addressing Hawaii’s teacher shortage.

In the 2021-22, the report said, 920 teachers resigned while another 310 retired.

That comes out to 1,230 teachers leaving the public school system.

During that same school year, the DOE hired 1,228 teachers.

About half of the teachers who resigned said they were leaving Hawaii.

In all, the DOE has about 22,000 teachers and 168,0000 students across its 258 public schools.

