Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Michelle Obama opens up about Trump’s inauguration in new podcast

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and...
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the White House for a morning tea on Trump's Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017.(White House)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former first lady Michelle Obama is opening up about how she felt during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In a clip from her new podcast, Obama says she sobbed uncontrollably as she left the White House after Trump was sworn in.

She says that as the doors shut on her final trip aboard the presidential airplane, she was overcome by the emotions of leaving her home of eight years and resentment over Trump taking office.

Obama says she wasn’t in a good mood that day but had to hold it together on stage.

She says it was hard to see what was represented in the new administration that, in her words, had “no diversity, no color” and “no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

Obama also disputed Trump’s crowd-size claims, saying that they flew over the capitol and there weren’t that many people there.

Obama’s new “The Light” podcast launched Tuesday on Audible and is an extension of her third book, “The Light We Carry.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HNN File
Got a new driver’s license in February? There could be a small error on it, HDOT says

Latest News

Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
Soil clean-up begins at Haleakala following fuel spill
Soil clean-up begins at Haleakala following fuel spill
Father, young son have amazing close encounter with whale shark
Father, young son have amazing close encounter with whale shark