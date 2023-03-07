Tributes
Man cited for allegedly harassing humpback whale, dolphins off Hawaii Island

The state Department of Land and Natural resourced said it received numerous calls reporting a man allegedly harassing wildlife at Kealakekua Bay.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old man was cited for harassing a whale and a pod of dolphins in waters off Hawaii Island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it received numerous calls reporting a man allegedly pursuing wildlife at Kealakekua Bay.

Officials said they received a video on Sunday of David Jimenez “snorkeling close enough to the adolescent humpback whale to almost touch the whale’s fin.”

And on Monday, a DOCARE officer recorded a video of Jimenez “leading a group chasing” a pod of spinner dolphins.

DLNR said Jimenez, who’s from Maui and refers to himself as “Dolphin Dave” on Facebook, told officers he’s not going to stop swimming with whales and dolphins, “because it’s magical and others do much worse things.”

Both whales and dolphins are protected by state and federal laws.

Jimenez is due in court May 11.

To report wildlife harassment or suspected violations, call the 24-hour DLNR tip line at 808-643-DLNR.

