Hawaii man battling rare form of cancer finishes Great Aloha Run, making every step count

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Among the thousands of people who did the Great Aloha Run, one man was there on a whim.

“So last minute, I got my friends together and my wife, and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s do this!’” Scot Yamashita said.

The 50-year-old husband and father didn’t aim for a fast finishing time. It took a good chunk of his morning to walk the eight miles from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium.

“Yeah. I ended up being one of the last people,” he said. “I think there was maybe ten people behind me at the end of the race. It took me almost four hours to finish. But I finished it and they didn’t have to carry me.”

It would have been understandable if they did.

Scot’s body is being ravaged by cancer — a rare form of it called Leiomyosarcoma. It’s in Stage 4 and it has spread from his abdomen to his liver and lungs, so every minute matters.

“This is my path so I try to make the best of every moment. Every waking moment,” he said.

Scot is living on borrowed time. Following his diagnosis, doctors gave him a few months to live — it’s been two years.

He says he would never be able to face this without his faith in God and his wife and children.

“It’s amazing what she does and finds the doctors and appointments. She also supports me emotionally and spiritually. My kids also. They’re behind me all the way. I can talk to them and they can help me through the emotional side of it,” he said.

So existing for him now is all about relationships and his goal to make today better yesterday — to share a smile, and a hug, and a meaningful conversation.

“You know, if you can do those three things then you’re going to make a difference in somebody’s life. And that small difference is going to make a larger difference in other people’s lives,” he said.

Other people are playing a big part in his life. Many have chipped in to help with his medical expenses. He calls the support amazing.

“I never could have imagined the kind of support that I’ve had from family, friends and strangers, and so many strangers,” he said.

And he has one final thing to say.

“If there’s any kind of history of any type of cancer in your family, you really need to push your doctor, your medical staff, and say, ‘I need to get tested.’ If you catch it early enough, most cancers are curable,” he said.

Scot’s cancer is inoperable. Chemotherapy and other treatments can slow it down, but there’s no cure. So like his approach to the Great Aloha Run, the time he has left is lived one step at a time.

