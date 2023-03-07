Hawaii Island police arrest 4 following illegal cockfight in Kealakekua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island arrested four men at a cockfight in Kealakekua on Saturday.

Authorities estimated more than 800 people were watching the illegal event.

Officers recovered about 14 live chickens and chicken boxes, four dead chickens, three unregistered loaded pistols, a loaded rifle and ammunition, as well as cocaine and marijuana.

The suspects include 23-year-old Chaddy Aukai, 32-year-old James Medeiros, 31-year-old Kapono Hookahi and 21-year-old Eizan-James Medeiros. They were all charged with various weapons and drug offenses.

They’ve all posted bail and will appear in court on April 6.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

