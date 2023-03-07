Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island police arrest 4 following illegal cockfight in Kealakekua

Police on Hawaii Island arrested and charged four men at a cockfight in Kealakekua on Saturday.
Police on Hawaii Island arrested and charged four men at a cockfight in Kealakekua on Saturday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:56 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island arrested four men at a cockfight in Kealakekua on Saturday.

Authorities estimated more than 800 people were watching the illegal event.

Officers recovered about 14 live chickens and chicken boxes, four dead chickens, three unregistered loaded pistols, a loaded rifle and ammunition, as well as cocaine and marijuana.

The suspects include 23-year-old Chaddy Aukai, 32-year-old James Medeiros, 31-year-old Kapono Hookahi and 21-year-old Eizan-James Medeiros. They were all charged with various weapons and drug offenses.

They’ve all posted bail and will appear in court on April 6.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HNN File
Got a new driver’s license in February? There could be a small error on it, HDOT says

Latest News

Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
Thieves using hacked social media profiles to reach out to friends
Thieves using hacked social media profiles to reach out to friends
Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state
Wind alerts posted as strong cold front approaches state