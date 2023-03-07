Got pickleball? City to install dozens of courts dedicated to popular sport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is trying to keep up with skyrocketing interest in pickeball.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation plans to open 67 new dedicated pickleball courts on Oahu.

The sport has exploded in popularity.

“This is something that’s been long overdue and it’s great to see that they’re taking action because the demand is so great in all the communities,” said John Veltri, of the Friends of Diamond Head Tennis Center.

Currently, Oahu has 10 courts with permanent nets, which can get crowded with players looking for a game. Crews plan to repurpose under-utilized tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.

Keehi Lagoon park is first up, with a dozen pickleball courts expected by this summer.

The city will also offer more pickleball classes and free play times at public gyms.

