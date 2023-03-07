Got a new driver’s license in February? There could be a small error on it, HDOT says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Statewide, 2,450 newly printed driver’s licenses have an error on them, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The cards were printed in February and distributed, most of them going to Oahu residents.

Transportation officials say the error will not impair the use of the cards as proper forms of identification for travel and other purposes. TSA and law enforcement statewide have been notified about the misprint.

The error is an improper font used for “Hawaii” in the upper left corner of the cards. The correct font is a script style while the incorrect font is sans serif.

DOT officials say this error was caused by a hardware change by the card vendor, Thales.

The correct version is on the left. The incorrect font is on the right. (HDOT)

Of the incorrect cards, 1,684 went to Oahu residents. Another 353 were sent to Hawaii Island residents, 292 to Maui and 121 to Kauai.

Officials say the vendor will issue replacements at no cost to those impacted by the misprint. Replacement cards will be printed and sent this month.

For anyone with additional questions, they’re urged to contact their local licensing office.

