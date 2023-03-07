Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected to bring gusty winds and scattered showers

By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers are diminishing across the state. The next cold front will sweep through Kauai Tuesday night, through Oahu around daybreak Wednesday, through Maui County Wednesday afternoon, before finally clearing the Big Island late Wednesday night or early Thursday. Breezy southwesterly winds Tuesday evening, are expected to become windy prior to daybreak Wednesday, with windy west-southwesterly winds continuing through Wednesday evening. A Wind Advisory will likely be needed for most of the state from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Winds will ease with drier and cooler conditions filtering into the state Thursday through the weekend.

A small northwest swell peaks today with below advisory level surf. A huge northwest swell is due on Wednesday with above warning level surf, combined with the strong westerly winds, coastal run up is likely, and south shores will likely get some of the energy.

