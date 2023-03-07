Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an injured hiker on the Stairway to Heaven trail Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said a man in his 20s suffered an injury while illegally hiking on the trail. Officials said he was unable to descend with the help of two other companions.

HFD said the call came in just before 2 p.m. and rescuers were able to locate the group, conduct a medical assessment and airlift the injured man to a nearby landing zone.

The remaining hikers were also airlifted to due to inclement weather, HFD said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.