FBI arrests Belgian family for investment fraud scheme targeting Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI arrested a Belgian family in Waikiki over the weekend for an investment fraud scheme targeting Hawaii residents.

They’re accused of scamming Hawaii residents out of more than $300,000.

The four suspects – including 19-year-old Haitem Taylor Abid Dhaene, 47-year-old Latifa Zanki Dhaene, 37-year-old Tim Dhaene and 22-year-old Sofyane Abid Dhaene – have pleaded not guilty to wire fraud counts.

According to the indictment, the family lied about being from a mainland firm and persuaded multiple people to invest money promising high returns.

Their detention hearings are set for May.

