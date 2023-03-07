Tributes
FBI arrests Belgian family for investment fraud scheme targeting Hawaii residents

The FBI arrested a Belgian family in Waikiki over the weekend for an investment fraud scheme...
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI arrested a Belgian family in Waikiki over the weekend for an investment fraud scheme targeting Hawaii residents.

They’re accused of scamming Hawaii residents out of more than $300,000.

The four suspects – including 19-year-old Haitem Taylor Abid Dhaene, 47-year-old Latifa Zanki Dhaene, 37-year-old Tim Dhaene and 22-year-old Sofyane Abid Dhaene – have pleaded not guilty to wire fraud counts.

According to the indictment, the family lied about being from a mainland firm and persuaded multiple people to invest money promising high returns.

Their detention hearings are set for May.

