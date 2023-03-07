Tributes
Contract negotiations for Maui County hospital workers continue, but talks break down

Nearly 500 employees walked off the hospital floor and onto the picket line last Wednesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Negotiations between Kaiser’s Maui Health System and the United Public Workers union for a new contract for nearly 500 health care workers continued Monday, but talks broke down after just two hours, officials said.

“We are deeply disappointed and frustrated by today’s events,” said State Director Kalani Werner. “The lack of respect was discouraging. Maui Health System arrived an hour late for our meeting and then walked away after just two hours of discussion.”

Workers from Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital have been on strike since Feb. 22.

Maui County hospital workers strike enters second week as talks set to resume

Officials with the union United Public Workers say Maui Health’s latest pay offer fails to meet inflation and they did not address concerns about mandatory back-to-back shifts.

So hundreds of nurses’ aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and others walked off the job until an agreement can be reached.

The next scheduled negotiation is for March 13, but the union has invited Maui Health System to meet sooner.

“While this setback is disheartening, it only strengthens our resolve to fight for what we deserve,” Werner added. “This is a pivotal moment in our fight for fair treatment and compensation; we cannot afford to let it slip away.”

